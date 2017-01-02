ADOT has resolution recommendation for Arizona drivers

For those looking to add a resolution to their list, the Arizona Department of Transportation has a suggestion. (Photo: Twitter scscreenshot)

2017 has arrived.

And for those looking to add a resolution to their list, the Arizona Department of Transportation has a suggestion.

Be a safer driver.

In its latest quirky road sign, ADOT is asking drivers to be safer on the roads by using their blinkers while switching lanes.

In case you haven't made a New Year's resolution, we have a suggestion for you! pic.twitter.com/O9TzSWrZj6 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 2, 2017

Another helpful reminder to help those stay safe on Arizona roads and freeways.

So in between your resolutions to eat healthier and save more money, don't forget about being more responsible on the road.

