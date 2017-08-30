ADOT clears way for commercial trucks carrying emergency equipment to Texas

"Katrina-like scenes in Dickinson, TX as thousands need rescue." (Photos: Kevin Reece)

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced it's waiving fees and expediting permits for oversized shipments so commercial vehicles hauling "urgently needed equipment" can reach Texas as fast as possible.

According to ADOT, this effort started over the weekend so trucks carrying emergency generators could depart a facility in Phoenix. The generators will provide power to emergency crews in areas flooded and damaged by Harvey.

ADOT says the weight of each truck will be checked to make sure they can safely cross all bridges along Interstate 10, and could potentially change routes if loads are determined to be too heavy.

All restrictions "normally applying" to oversized shipments are still in place, ADOT says.

“Arizona is doing everything it can to help the people who are struggling after this hurricane,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a release. “As a transportation agency, we can help get equipment there efficiently and safely.”

ADOT says the process will stay in place as long as the presidential disaster declaration remains.

"ADOT is coordinating with other state departments of transportation to share oversize load requirements and keep shipments moving to Texas as efficiently as possible," the department said.

