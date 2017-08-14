A break in monsoon has more mosquitoes out biting

Mosquitoes trapped by the Coconino County Public Health Services District, Aug. 8, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – A break in monsoon could mean more mosquitoes for people wanting to enjoy the outdoors.

Division Manager with the Coconino County Public Health Services District, Randy Phillips, said the pests were out in full force in August.

“The last two weeks we’ve seen complaints increase and also the number of mosquitoes that we’ve trapped increase,” Phillips said.

This health district was not alone. Phillips told 12 news Maricopa and Pima counties were also seeing more of these guys.

“The additional rainfall that we’ve received over the monsoon season, warm temperatures and now its dried a little bit and mosquitoes have hatched and we’re seeing the results of that,” Phillips said.

With more mosquitoes came the risk of West Nile virus. On its website, The Arizona Department of Health Services showed nine confirmed human cases as of August 4, all in Maricopa County.

Phillips said the best way to keep from becoming the next case was to not get bit.

“Wear long sleeves, wear protective repellant with DEET, lighter-colored clothes are generally a little bit better,” Phillips said.

Flagstaff local, Jessie Gray, said the time of day helped, “Just don’t go out after dark.”

You can click here for more information on mosquito activity throughout Arizona.

© 2017 KPNX-TV