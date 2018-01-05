8 Arizona 'experiences' make magazine's ultimate travel to-do list

Great photo from Rio Verde, Arizona. (Photo: richardjsimonsen on Instagram / 12 News)

Even the most beautiful pictures of Arizona, could never do this state justice.

The Grand Canyon State has some of the most breathtaking views of any state, but they're something you have to truly experience.

Speaking of those experiences ... according to Sunset magazine, Arizona offers some of the best in the western United States.

Arizona was featured eight different times in the magazine's "50 Essential Western Travel Experiences."

First on the list, the Colorado River and Grand Canyon National Park.

(Photo: tommelophoto on Instagram/Special to 12 News)

From there, enjoy a classic book at the Singing Wind Bookshop in Benson.

"Hike a hidden paradise" at The Wave in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument where "no lottery will ever garner you a bigger prize."

Located along with northern Arizona border near Utah, this sandstone rock formation draws hikers and tourists from across the world.

Hear the music at "one of the most impressive musical museums anywhere." The Musical Instrument Museum in Scottsdale.

Enjoy the Irish culture with music, crafts, dancing, storytelling and more.

Check out a Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece at the base of the McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale.

Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona

The saguaro cactus is iconic. And there's no better place to see them in Arizona than the Saguaro National Park.

Sunset at the Saguaro National Park.

The 27-mile Catalina Highway near Tucson is full of stunning views and is "like driving from Mexico to northern Canada"

Sunset in Tucson.

And to quench your thirst after all of this -- a Prickly Pear Margarita, which according to Sunset, is "practically Arizona's state cocktail."

Sunrise and prickly pear.

