7 people injured in rollover crash on I-17 north of Black Canyon City

The aftermath of a crash on I-17 on Christmas Day 2017. (Photo: Samantha Spycher/Facebook)

Northbound I-17 was closed, according to ADOT, 11 miles past Black Canyon City Monday after a rollover crash.

According to DPS, the crash involved one vehicle at milepost 254.

ADOT said traffic was backed up for miles.

Update: I-17 northbound 11 miles past Black Canyon City: Road is closed for a crash at MP 254. Medical helicopters are blocking the road. Traffic is backed up close to 3 miles. There's no estimate on reopening 1 or more lanes. pic.twitter.com/hlvi3h6fzS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 25, 2017

Fire officials said there were seven people involved. Four were in serious to critical condition while three suffered minor injuries.

ADOT said medical helicopters were blocking the highway at one point.

The northbound lanes reopened just after 1 p.m.

