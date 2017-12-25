KPNX
7 people injured in rollover crash on I-17 north of Black Canyon City

12 News , KPNX 3:52 PM. MST December 25, 2017

Northbound I-17 was closed, according to ADOT, 11 miles past Black Canyon City Monday after a rollover crash.

According to DPS, the crash involved one vehicle at milepost 254.

ADOT said traffic was backed up for miles.

Fire officials said there were seven people involved. Four were in serious to critical condition while three suffered minor injuries.

ADOT said medical helicopters were blocking the highway at one point.

The northbound lanes reopened just after 1 p.m.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


