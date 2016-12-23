6-year-old gets wish for puppy after best friend dies

6-year-old Ryan Hovlid meets his new puppy Riley. (Photo: 12 News)

After having to put down their 20-year-old dog, a Prescott family was hoping "Santa" could fill a big hole in their lives.

Jody Hovlid shared her wish for her son: A new best friend.

"My son was devastated because we just had to put our Australian Shepherd down of 20 years a couple months ago," Hovlid said. "And he was ready for a puppy with the same breed or mix."

Ryan Hovlid misses the pal he had known his whole life.

"When I throwed the ball outside and he got it, that was my favorite thing," Ryan said.

So the 12 News Wish Patrol got to work looking for a new friend for 6-year-old Ryan. We reached out to the Arizona Humane Society to see if they had any dogs that fit the bill.

"Sure enough, just as Christmas miracles happen, we got a litter of puppies who are emergency animal medical technicians rescued," said Brett Nelson of the Arizona Humane Society.

Riley, a female Australian cattle dog mix came in with three of her brothers about a month ago.

Now four months old, Riley is healthy, full of energy, and ready for a new start.

When the Hovlids got the news about Riley, the anticipation started building.

"We got everything ready and we just thought it as awesome that we could make this happen even before Christmas," Jody Hovlid said. "So miracles do happen."

Last week, the family met Riley and by the smiles and wagging tails, it looks like this Christmas wish will last a long time.

"And we just want to thank everyone who was involved," said Judy.

