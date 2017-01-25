5 things you didn't know about Arizona fissures

A two-mile-long earth fissure was discovered in southern Pinal County, the Arizona Geological Survey announced Monday. (Photo: AZGS) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

The Arizona Geological Survey recently found a big crack in the desert landscape.

The half-mile fissure is 13 miles south of Arizona City.

First, let's get one thing straight: According to the Arizona Geological Survey, fissures aren't associated with earthquakes.

In a nutshell, when too much groundwater is pumped out, it causes a chunk of land to subside and that creates tension cracks along the edges, resulting in fissures.

Now, for the 5 things we learned Wednesday from the AZGS you may not have known:

Fissures are common in Arizona. The Arizona Geological Survey has mapped more than 330 miles of fissures so far. The length of the fissures found in the state typically range from hundreds of feet to a mile long. Fissures are found in agricultural areas. Dozens may exist that aren’t mapped yet and new ones crack every year. You can find mapped fissures nearest you on this website: http://www.azgs.az.gov/efmaps.shtml

