5 things you didn't know about Arizona fissures

The Arizona Geological Survey recently found a big crack in the desert landscape.
The half-mile fissure is 13 miles south of Arizona City.
First, let's get one thing straight: According to the Arizona Geological Survey, fissures aren't associated with earthquakes.
In a nutshell, when too much groundwater is pumped out, it causes a chunk of land to subside and that creates tension cracks along the edges, resulting in fissures.
Now, for the 5 things we learned Wednesday from the AZGS you may not have known:
- Fissures are common in Arizona. The Arizona Geological Survey has mapped more than 330 miles of fissures so far.
- The length of the fissures found in the state typically range from hundreds of feet to a mile long.
- Fissures are found in agricultural areas.
- Dozens may exist that aren’t mapped yet and new ones crack every year.
- You can find mapped fissures nearest you on this website: http://www.azgs.az.gov/efmaps.shtml
