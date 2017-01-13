4 takeaways for Arizona schools in new Ducey budget

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey delivers State of the State speech. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

Gov. Doug Ducey laid out his vision for Arizona Monday in his State of the State speech.

On Friday, he showed us how he'll pay for it, with the release of his proposed budget. Here are four takeaways for education:

What Ducey said: "My budget will outline a permanent, lasting salary increase to all of Arizona's teachers."

What he'll spend: Arizona teachers would get a 2 percent raise over the next five years -- about 0.4 percent a year. After five years, the 2 percent raise would be permanent.

The raise would amount to about a dollar a day for the average teacher, according to Arizona Education Association President Joe Thomas.

What Ducey said: "Right now, more than half of Arizona schools offer voluntary full-day kindergarten. Parents love it. Kids benefit from it. So I say – let's expand it."

What he'll spend: Arizona's poorest schools -- where more than 90 percent of students get free or reduced-price lunch -- would receive $10 million for full-day kindergarten. The governor's aides estimate 8,000 kindergartners would be covered.

What Ducey said: "For teachers, paying off the debt from their education can take decades. In some cases, it might push them out of the profession altogether. That is unacceptable."

What he'll spend: Ducey has asked the state's three universities to come up with plans within 90 days for Arizona Teachers' Academies. Graduates would get a debt-free education, get a guaranteed job at an Arizona school, with the expectation they'd teach here for four years. The universities expect to pay for the scholarships out of money freed up by new funding in the Ducey budget.

What Ducey said: "The greatest need for high quality teachers is in our low-income schools, and it also happens to be the hardest place to attract them."

What he'll spend: $1,000 bonuses for teachers to take jobs at schools where 60 percent of the students are eligible for free or reduced lunch. That would cover about 45 percent of Arizona schools. The budget would pay bonuses for up to 5,000 teachers.

The budget also proposes a modest personal income tax cut, and does not add money for prison beds, because there is no need, according to the governor's aides.

The Republican-controlled Legislature will produce its own budget, and then legislative leaders and the governor's office will hash out a final budget for next year.

