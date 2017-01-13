3,000 gallons of sanitary sewage leak near Florence, residents concerned

A sewage leak near Florence, Arizona on January 11, 2017. (Photo: tmhdizzy)

FLORENCE, Ariz. - A small group of residents in the Oasis subdivision near Florence are worried about water seeping from a manhole not far from their homes.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said it was a sanitary sewage overflow.

“Close to the manhole you can see the toilet paper and the [feces] come out of it,” said Steve Holgate.

Holgate first spotted the leak during a walk Wednesday morning. The water has saturated a patch of desert land only a few hundred feet from homes.

“I’m concerned for my children’s health and safety,” said Nicole Karl.

About 3,000 gallons intended for a sewage plant seeped out, ADEQ said.

One neighbor believes a plug to the manhole came out and water that was supposed to end up at a nearby treatment plant is leaking out.

“It’s bad, the closer you get to the problem it’s worse,” said Holgate.

Crews spent the afternoon cleaning up the mess and fixing the leak. ADEQ said it will test the spilled water but does not think it's an ongoing issue.

