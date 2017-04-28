3 surprising ways you might cause a wildfire

An explosion during target shooting with an AR-15. (Photo: 12 News file)

PHOENIX - After a Border Patrol agent reportedly admitted to accidentally starting the Sawmill Fire near Tucson by target shooting, authorities are warning people to be careful doing common activities that could spark a wildfire.

Here are three common ways wildfires are started:

Target shooting

It's not illegal to target shoot in the desert, but any number of things could cause a fire to start.

Arizona Game and Fish officials said everything from sparks caused by ricochets to hot shell casings could cause dry brush to catch fire.

"What you want to do is shoot paper," Game and FIsh's Matt Schwartzkopf said. "Find a place with no dry vegetation."

Hot car parts

It's not as well known, but parts on the underside of cars heat up to very high temperatures.

Drivers who park on the side of highways or surface streets sometimes park on top of dry brush. When that brush comes into contact with a hot muffler or tailpipe, it can catch fire.

Dragging chains

The US Forest Service said this is a very common way for fires to start along highways.

Drivers who tow trailers, campers or boats will secure their load with chains.

If those trains drag on the asphalt, they can create sparks that travel to the side of the road, catching brush on fire.

