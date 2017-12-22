3 killed, 8 injured in head-on crash near Grand Canyon

The scene of a crash near the Grand Canyon Dec. 22, 2017 where three people were killed and eight people were injured. (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Three people have died and eight people are injured after a car crashed head-on with a minivan Friday. The collision occurred on northbound State Route 64 near the Grand Canyon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the people who died were riding in the minivan.

The entire highway is blocked because of the crash, according to DPS.

DPS did not yet say what caused the crash.

© 2017 KPNX-TV