3 dead, 1 missing after plane crash north of Payson

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

PAYSON, Ariz. - The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday morning that a Cessna 210 crashed "under unknown circumstances" north of Payson.

The plane was reportedly flying from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado.

The plane was found northwest of Washington Park, about 14 miles north of Payson.

FAA says there were four people on board.

According to the Gila County Sheriff's Office, three people were found dead while a fourth passenger is still missing.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KPNX