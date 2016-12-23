250,000 Christmas lights brighten Kingman neighborhood

Over 250,000 lights on display at the home of Marilyn and David Preston in Kingman. (Photo: George Heckard/12 News) (Photo: Custom)

You read that right -- over 250,000 Christmas lights are on display outside of the Preston home in Kingman.

David Preston is a retired financial planner, and Christmas light display extraordinaire! Since 1989, he has decorated his two acre plot of land and his lights have gained a reputation around town.

His lighting display even competed on a nationwide TV show.

David works year-round planning his display and synchronizing it with music. He even has his own radio transmitter that transmits the music to car radios, so as not to disturb the surrounding neighborhood.

David says each year he tries to go bigger.

From start to finish, it takes him and a few helpers 31 days of working, with each day lasting between eight and 10 hours.

Starting at 5:30 in the evening, cars line up to see his incredible display.

If you'd like to visit the house, it's located at 661 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman 86409.

