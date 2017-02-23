2017 celestial calendar

The whole point of having a dark sky is so you can see cool stuff going on in space.
If you want to head out of the Phoenix area to see celestial events, it's probably important to know when you should go.
We checked out Time and Date, Sky & Telescope magazine, Sea and Sky and the American Meteor Society to put together a guide to this year's skies.
Here are the dates for the rest of 2017's major celestial events, including meteor showers, lunar events and eclipses.
February
Feb. 26: Annual solar eclipse
This event won't be visible in Phoenix, unfortunately, but it'll be visible in parts of the southern hemisphere.
March
March 20: Vernal equinox
The sun will shine directly on the equator and we'll have almost exactly equal parts nighttime and daytime.
April
April 21-22: Lyrid meteor shower
The Lyrids are a moderate meteor shower, with up to 20 meteors per hour at their peak. With a waning crescent moon, the shower should be visible.
May
May 6-7: Eta Aquariid meteor shower
The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is best seen early in the mornings before dawn, though a nearly full moon could make the meteors more difficult to see. It is a fairly strong shower, though, with between 20 and 60 meteors per hour at its peak.
June
June 21: Summer solstice
There'll be less dark sky time this day than any other of 2017, as the sun will be as far north in the sky as it gets.
July
July 3: Earth at aphelion
Our planet will be the farthest it gets from the sun.
July 26-27: Alpha Capricornid meteor shower
This isn't a very strong meteor shower, but it's known for its bright (if infrequent) fireballs.
July 29-30: Delta Aquariid meteor shower
These meteors are best seen from the southern tropics, but some are visible in the northern hemisphere. They're often faint, peaking at 20 meteors per hour.
August
Aug. 7: Partial lunar eclipse
We won't be able to see it in Phoenix, but if you happen to be in the southeastern portion of the globe, you've got a good shot at seeing this eclipse.
Aug. 12: Perseid meteor shower
This is a top meteor shower, reaching 60-90 meteors per hour at its peak. The shower is both active and bright.
Aug. 21: Total solar eclipse
This is the big one! Only a thin strip of North America will see a total solar eclipse, but in Arizona and across the rest of the continent, we'll get a partial eclipse.
September
Sept. 22: Autumnal equinox
The sun will shine directly on the equator and we'll have almost exactly equal parts nighttime and daytime.
October
Oct. 21-22: Orionid meteor shower
The Orionids are usually a medium-strength shower, but they can reach high-strength activity. They usually peak at about 20 meteors per hour, but have in some years increased beyond 50 per hour.
November
Nov. 10-11: Taurid meteor shower
The Taurids are known for fireball activity, usually peaking between 10 and 20 per hour.
Nov. 17: Leonid meteor shower
The Leonids produce about 15 meteors per hour at their peak.
December
Dec. 3: Supermoon
Phoenix had Supermoon fever when it showed up multiple times in 2016. It'll only be here once in 2017, so make the most of it!
Dec. 14: Geminid meteor shower
This is a high-volume shower, peaking at more than 100 meteors per hour. They are often intensely colored. A waning crescent moon will likely make the shower visible, weather permitting.
Dec. 21: Winter solstice
We'll see the most dark sky of any day in 2017.
