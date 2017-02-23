2017 celestial calendar

Photo: apbalboa/iStock

The whole point of having a dark sky is so you can see cool stuff going on in space.

If you want to head out of the Phoenix area to see celestial events, it's probably important to know when you should go.

We checked out Time and Date, Sky & Telescope magazine, Sea and Sky and the American Meteor Society to put together a guide to this year's skies.

Here are the dates for the rest of 2017's major celestial events, including meteor showers, lunar events and eclipses.

February

Feb. 26: Annual solar eclipse

This event won't be visible in Phoenix, unfortunately, but it'll be visible in parts of the southern hemisphere.

March

March 20: Vernal equinox

The sun will shine directly on the equator and we'll have almost exactly equal parts nighttime and daytime.

April

April 21-22: Lyrid meteor shower

The Lyrids are a moderate meteor shower, with up to 20 meteors per hour at their peak. With a waning crescent moon, the shower should be visible.

May

May 6-7: Eta Aquariid meteor shower

The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is best seen early in the mornings before dawn, though a nearly full moon could make the meteors more difficult to see. It is a fairly strong shower, though, with between 20 and 60 meteors per hour at its peak.

June

June 21: Summer solstice

There'll be less dark sky time this day than any other of 2017, as the sun will be as far north in the sky as it gets.

July

July 3: Earth at aphelion

Our planet will be the farthest it gets from the sun.

July 26-27: Alpha Capricornid meteor shower

This isn't a very strong meteor shower, but it's known for its bright (if infrequent) fireballs.

July 29-30: Delta Aquariid meteor shower

These meteors are best seen from the southern tropics, but some are visible in the northern hemisphere. They're often faint, peaking at 20 meteors per hour.

August

Aug. 7: Partial lunar eclipse

We won't be able to see it in Phoenix, but if you happen to be in the southeastern portion of the globe, you've got a good shot at seeing this eclipse.

Aug. 12: Perseid meteor shower

This is a top meteor shower, reaching 60-90 meteors per hour at its peak. The shower is both active and bright.

Aug. 21: Total solar eclipse

This is the big one! Only a thin strip of North America will see a total solar eclipse, but in Arizona and across the rest of the continent, we'll get a partial eclipse.

September

Sept. 22: Autumnal equinox

The sun will shine directly on the equator and we'll have almost exactly equal parts nighttime and daytime.

October

Oct. 21-22: Orionid meteor shower

The Orionids are usually a medium-strength shower, but they can reach high-strength activity. They usually peak at about 20 meteors per hour, but have in some years increased beyond 50 per hour.

November

Nov. 10-11: Taurid meteor shower

The Taurids are known for fireball activity, usually peaking between 10 and 20 per hour.

Nov. 17: Leonid meteor shower

The Leonids produce about 15 meteors per hour at their peak.

December

Dec. 3: Supermoon

Phoenix had Supermoon fever when it showed up multiple times in 2016. It'll only be here once in 2017, so make the most of it!

PHOTOS: Last Supermoon of 2016

Dec. 14: Geminid meteor shower

This is a high-volume shower, peaking at more than 100 meteors per hour. They are often intensely colored. A waning crescent moon will likely make the shower visible, weather permitting.

Dec. 21: Winter solstice

We'll see the most dark sky of any day in 2017.

(© 2017 KPNX)