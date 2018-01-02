2017 Arizona DUI data: More designated drivers, slightly more DUIs

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety released numbers Tuesday regarding DUI incidents in 2017.

Over 80 agencies, including the Department of Public Safety, provided data to GOHS to compile the statistics for the 2017 calendar year.

There were nearly 93,000 more traffic stops this year than in 2016, but only a slight increase in DUI arrests.

According to GOHS, law enforcement agencies made 1,226,344 traffic stops and 26,296 DUI arrests in 2017. There were 26,060 arrests made in 2016.

In 2017, there were over 900 more DUIs involving drugs than the previous year.

However, the average blood-alcohol concentration for impaired drivers in 2017 was .151, down from .156 in 2016.

GOHS also found 14,971 sober designated drivers were reported by agencies during traffic stops. That's almost 6,000 more than was reported in 2016.

Lastly, GOHS reported that there were 5,425 more participating officers in 2017 (69,629) compared to 2016 (64,204).

