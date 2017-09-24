2 teens killed in private plane crash in Yavapai County

The plane was found on Perkinsville Ranch land, several miles east of Paulden (Photo: Google Maps)

PAULDEN, Ariz. - Two teenagers were found dead Saturday after their plane went missing out of Prescott Airport, prompting a search by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Spencer Kihlstrom, 19, and Jeremiah Linnertz, 19, were both from Chino Valley, Arizona.

The sheriff's office said they received the report of the missing plane around 11 a.m. Saturday. Airport authorities confirmed the missing aircraft report, identifying the plane as a single-engine Cessna.

Deputies later found a downed aircraft just before 1 p.m. near Perkinsville Ranch land, several miles east of Paulden, Arizona.

The Sheriff's Office said the two occupants of the plane did not survive the crash Saturday, but did not identify them right away.

