2 teens hit by train in Vail, 1 killed

VAIL, Ariz. - A 17-year-old boy is dead after he and his friend were hit by a train near Marsh Station Road and Interstate 10 Saturday.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies said two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, had been on a trestle bridge when they were struck.

Deputies said the boy was pronounced dead on scene. His friend was taken to the hospital for her injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies did not say what condition the girl was in.

