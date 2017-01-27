2 skydivers rescued from deep snow near Grand Canyon

A snowy view of the Grand Canyon on Christmas Day, 2016. (Photo: Alfredo Melchor Diaz)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Two skydivers were wet and cold, but otherwise OK, after being rescued from heavy snow when they landed off-course near the Grand Canyon.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the student and instructor from Paragon Sky Dive were about 2 miles from their intended landing zone in a forested area south of the Grand Canyon National Park Airport Friday afternoon.

A park service helicopter located the pair and flew them back to the South Rim.

The instructor told sheriff's deputies they were jumping in tandem and jumped too early, causing them to miss the landing zone. The pair walked about three-quarters of a mile before the helicopter spotted them.

Sheriff's deputies say a backhoe sent to the area to help in the rescue became stuck in the snow.

