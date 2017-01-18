KPNX
Close

2 skydivers collide in midair near Eloy; 1 taken to hospital

12 News , KPNX 5:06 PM. MST January 18, 2017

ELOY, Ariz. - A skydiver near Eloy was taken to a hospital after colliding with another diver in midair.

The injured diver was knocked unconscious and, though his chute deployed automatically, he wasn't able to control it, making for a hard landing, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office reported.

The other skydiver was not hurt upon landing.

The injured skydiver was airlifted to a hospital and rushed into surgery. PCSO officials did not have an update on his condition.

 

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories