2 skydivers collide in midair near Eloy; 1 taken to hospital

The scene of a skydiving crash Jan. 17, 2017 in Eloy, Arizona. (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

ELOY, Ariz. - A skydiver near Eloy was taken to a hospital after colliding with another diver in midair.

The injured diver was knocked unconscious and, though his chute deployed automatically, he wasn't able to control it, making for a hard landing, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office reported.

The other skydiver was not hurt upon landing.

The injured skydiver was airlifted to a hospital and rushed into surgery. PCSO officials did not have an update on his condition.

