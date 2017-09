Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso. (Photo: Casa Grande PD)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The Casa Grande Police said a suspect is on the run after shooting two people in Casa Grande.

CGPD said the shooting involved an officer.

Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso who, they said, fled in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

