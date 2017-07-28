2 people killed in fatal crash on US 93 near Wickenburg

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on US 93 that killed two people. (Photo: Arizona DPS)

WICKENBURG, Ariz - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on northbound US 93, just south of SR 71 Friday morning.

According to Arizona DPS, multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailor, were involved and two people were killed in the crash.

The identifies of those involved have not been released and the investigation is on-going. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

