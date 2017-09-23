2 men killed in private plane crash in Yavapai County

The plane was found on Perkinsville Ranch land, several miles east of Paulden (Photo: Google Maps)

PAULDEN, Ariz. - Two men were found dead Saturday after their plane went missing out of Prescott Airport, prompting a search by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received the report of the missing plane around 11 a.m. Saturday. Airport authorities confirmed the missing aircraft report, identifying the plane as a single-engine Cessna.

Deputies later found a downed aircraft just before 1 p.m. near Perkinsville Ranch land, several miles east of Paulden, Arizona.

The Sheriff's Office said the two men in the plane did not survive the crash.

Search and rescue crews are recovering the bodies, and identities of the plane's occupants will be released once the families have been notified.

