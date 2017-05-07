2 men injured during Tucson apartment fire, cat not found

The damage caused by an apartment fire in Tucson. (Photo: Tucson Fire Department)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson firefighters say two men are in the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex.

Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs says one man was trapped inside a unit that was on fire Saturday.

The flames engulfed the carport and storage unit of the apartment unit. The man had gone back into the burning unit for his cat and was injured.

A male bystander was also injured trying to help the man.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say the cat was not found.

© 2017 Associated Press