2 men arrested for selling heroin out of Prescott hotel

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Two suspects were arrested in Prescott on Sept. 18 concerning heroin sales out of a hotel. Both suspects are also connected to other law enforcement investigations.

Prescott native Joel Honeycutt, and his roommate, Thomas Ambergey, were detained in a hotel lobby after a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 was alerted to the scent of narcotics at Honeycutt’s room. This investigation was a result of concerned citizens giving Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives information about the possible sale of heroin at the hotel.

After Honeycutt admitted to possessing heroin and gave consent to have his room searched, the PANT detectives found 17 grams of heroin, large amounts of US currency, spoons with drug residue, and other drug paraphernalia in the room. A safe containing used needles was also found on Ambergey’s bed.

Honeycutt was charged with possession of heroin, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently at the Camp Verde Detention Center in-custody on a $10,000 bond.

Ambergey was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and was released from the Camp Verde Detention Center after two days.

However, while investigating, detectives also learned that a DUI collision in the Prescott area was caused by heroin sold by Honeycutt and Ambergey, according to the sheriff's office. They also discovered Ambergey was connected to a felony-level theft, where jewelry and electronic items were stolen from a Prescott home.

Ambergey was also arrested as a suspect for the theft on Sept. 21.

