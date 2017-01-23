KPNX
2 dead in small-airplane crash at Tucson International Airport

2 reported fatalities at Tucson International Airport.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A small plane has crashed at Tucson International Airport, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

The Tucson Airport tweeted that the crash was fatal, but airport operations will continue.

According to KVOA in Tucson, two people have been reported dead.

 

We will update as more information becomes available.

 

