2 dead in small-airplane crash at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. - A small plane has crashed at Tucson International Airport, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
The Tucson Airport tweeted that the crash was fatal, but airport operations will continue.
According to KVOA in Tucson, two people have been reported dead.
Video of plane crash at TIA, courtesy of Jesus Adrian Figueroa https://t.co/Pf8BkcPdu0 pic.twitter.com/ErsaVC2Snj— KVOA News 4 Tucson (@KVOA) January 23, 2017
