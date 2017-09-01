2 dead, 2 teens seriously hurt after crash near Gila Bend

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Two drivers are dead and two teen passengers are in critical condition after a head-on collision near Gila Bend Friday afternoon.

The crash has closed State Route 238 eastbound in the area of milepost 14 northeast of Gila Bend.

Both passengers, ages 16 and 17 per the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, were in one car with one of the deceased drivers.

MCSO is investigating the crash.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC

© 2017 KPNX-TV