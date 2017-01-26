18-year-old man found dead at Phoenix burglary scene

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was fatally shot Wednesday after confronting two burglary suspects at a neighbor's home, according to police.

18-year-old Seth King, armed with a pellet handgun, confronted two unknown suspects while outside of a neighbor's house.

Police say it is suspected that the two had broken into the home.

One of the suspects shot King before leaving in a late model 4-door car, possibly a Mitsubishi-style vehicle with tinted windows. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime or these suspects are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S (948-6377) or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O (937-8446).

Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

