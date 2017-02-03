$1.5 million aircraft missing from Arizona's Fort Huachuca

Fort Huachuca Landmark sign at the historic section of Fort Huachuca. April 17, 2016 (Photo: Todd Morris via Flickr)

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (AP) - The military in southern Arizona is missing a $1.5 million aircraft.

Officials from Fort Huachuca say an unmanned aircraft launched on Tuesday went missing after losing connection with the ground station.

Massive efforts to find the missing drone have been unsuccessful and officials believe it disintegrated on impact somewhere in that general area.

Known as Shadow, the missing aircraft was part of a training mission at Fort Huachuca being conducted by the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Washington state.

The Shadow is a short-range airborne reconnaissance system that can fly about 134 miles. It weighs 450 pounds.

