14-year-old homicide suspect taken into custody

CONCHO, Ariz. - A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody without incident Wednesday in connection with a burglary-turned-homicide out of northern Arizona, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.
The Apache County Sheriff's Office found a dead body in a Concho home when responding to a burglary call Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office contacted the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
After some investigation, DPS officials said in a release Tuesday evening that Joshua Cade Richardson, 14, is the lead suspect in the case.
Anyone with information about the investigation can call DPS at 877-272-8329 or submit a tip here. You can also text "ACT," plus the information you want to provide to 274637, referencing Apache County.
Authorities did not say what led them to Richardson as a suspect or give any description of the scene as of Tuesday night.
