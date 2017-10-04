14-year-old homicide suspect taken into custody near Show Low

Joshua Cade Richardson. (Photo: Arizona DPS)

CONCHO, Ariz. - A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody without incident Wednesday in connection with a burglary-turned-homicide out of northern Arizona, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said 14-year-old Joshua Richardson is the lead suspect after a woman was found dead Tuesday in a family's vacation home in the town of Concho -- located northeast of the Valley, near Show Low.

DPS Investigators said the teenager allegedly broke in and killed 54-year-old TerriLynne Collins. The 12 News team captured images and video of the area where DPS say, Collins was murdered "by an intruder."

According to DPS, Collins went to a trailer on the property after she received a text message for help from the her 18-year-old daughter.

Police said Richardson was the only person wanted in connection to the killing. Authorities haven't released details on how the victim was killed, or if she knew the teen suspect.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press did report that Collins's husband Ernest Collins JR., a local attorney, was on the phone with her, yelling for her to shoot the intruder. He went on to say, he heard most of the struggle until there was nothing but a dial tone.

The husband told the Associated Press, he believes the teen was wearing a ski mask and was armed with a knife, he even heard his wife, yelling to him, "You're just a kid. You're just a stupid kid and you're going to ruin your life."

DPS said Richardson was "thirsty and hungry" at the time he was taken into custody in the Pinetop-Lakeside area Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Richardson is currently at the Show Low Public Safety Department waiting for state DPS officials. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and burglary in the first degree.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call DPS at 877-272-8329 or submit a tip here. You can also text "ACT," plus the information you want to provide to 274637, referencing Apache County.

Authorities did not say what led them to Richardson as a suspect or give any description of the scene as of Tuesday night.

