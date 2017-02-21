13 things you might not know about saguaros

A saguaro blooms (Photo: Adam Rodriguez)

It’s the symbol of Arizona – towering over the desert and its dwellers alike.

The saguaro, a cactus species that can grow over 70 feet, is one of the most recognizable images of the Southwest.

Pictured in photos, artwork and more – the protected plant is celebrated by the state of Arizona and its residents.

But how well do you know the saguaro? The experts at the Desert Botanical Garden shared a few facts with 12 News that you may not know.

13 fun facts about saguaros:

• Human beings lived in Arizona before saguaros did. Saguaros only colonized our warming landscape about 10,000 years ago.

• Saguaro roots extend out to a distance about equal to the height of the plant and, in some cases, two times beyond!

• Saguaros can split from too much water and can literally explode if directly hit by lightning.

• A month after the first summer rains, the diameter of the saguaro can increase by 50 percent.

• Spines on a young saguaro are thicker than on a mature cactus and keep it as much as 70 percent in the shade.

• Many saguaros start “thinking” about reproduction at about 50-60 years old.

• Saguaro flowers have more stamens (the yellow male filaments with pollen) than any other desert cactus flower.

• For a saguaro forest to maintain a consistent population size over time, on average only one of the millions of seeds produced by each saguaro in its lifetime will need to survive to maturity.

• A saguaro seed will last only a few months in the soil bank (mesquite seeds, in comparison, survive for years).

• In the cooler parts of their range, dark rocks that hold heat actually make better nurse “plants” for seedling saguaros than do trees.

• Saguaro cavities are the only known nesting habitat of the desert race of the purple martin, a species of swallow.

• Urban saguaros become pockmarked with cavities when woodpeckers are forced to renest over and over again due to their cavities being usurped by the aggressive European starling. Too many cavities can allow frost to invade and significantly damage the center of the stem.

• A 35-foot-tall saguaro with six or seven arms weighs over 7.5 tons or 14,000 pounds.

