12 News viewers face off in immigration debate

Two Arizonans participate in an immigration debate at 12 News studios Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Ryan Cody / 12news, KPNX)

PHOENIX - The debate about immigration is in full effect and some online message boards are turning ugly.

The arguments are reaching a boiling point after the deportation of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos Wednesday night. We reached out to dozens of people who commented on our 12 News Facebook page, and only heard back from two.

Joanne Meiner is in full support of Garcia's deportation.

"I feel comfortable that the government is taking action by removing illegals and those that break the law," Meiner said.

Carlos Alvarez, a green card holder, is saddened by the way this situation is playing out.

"We all come here looking to become somebody because it's not possible where we come from," Alvarez says. "To see somebody get put in a van because she is trying to take care of their family, there has to be a better way."

The debate continued on for roughly 20 minutes in the 12 News studio before both partied decided they would agree to disagree. You can watch the highlights of their conversation by clicking above.

(© 2017 KPNX)