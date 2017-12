A monster truck rolled over at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after a monster truck rolled over at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Picacho Peak.

PCSO said 12 people were injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released. Three were flown to hospitals, including the driver.

Police are still investigating.

