1 dead in shooting near Sedona involving Forest Service officer

One person was hospitalized and pronounced dead after a shooting north of Sedona Friday night, according to the FBI.

The officer involved was not injured, an FBI spokesperson said.

Law enforcement is not searching for any other suspects. The FBI did not specify what led to the shooting or whether the officer shot the other person involved.

State Route 89A was closed north of Sedona for several hours Friday night after a fatal shooting involving a Forest Service officer, according to the FBI.

ADOT said southbound traffic was stopped at Forest Highlands while northbound traffic is being turned around at milepost 375.5.

The roadway reopened around 9:30 p.m.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the Sedona Police Department and the Department of Public Safety are working with the FBI on the case.

UPDATE: Southbound traffic is being turned around at Forest Highlands. Northbound traffic is being turned around at milepost 375.5. #aztraffic https://t.co/VQUbcEXTym — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 6, 2018

