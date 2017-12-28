1 dead after hit-and-run in Pinal County

(Photo: 12 News)

Hunt Highway in Pinal County was closed Thursday morning at East Thistle Trail for an "incident" in the area, officials said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office later said the incident was a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Aerial footage showed investigators at the scene and what appeared to be a body under a white sheet.

PCSO confirmed the person hit was dead.

This story is developing.

