1 dead, 2 injured in bee attack in Tucson

Employee at Desert Swarm Bee Removal in Tucson. (Photo: KVOA)

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man died after he was attacked by bees Monday.

Two landscapers at a house in the 6600 block of South Camino De La Tierra were attacked by bees at about 7:30 a.m. An elderly resident of the house was also attacked.

Firefighters treated one of the landscapers, but he died at the scene, according to a news release from Drexel Heights Fire District.

Tracy Koslowski, a spokesperson for the district, says the landscaper who was fatally injured was already being attacked when he approached a co-worker who was spraying for weeds and bugs. The other landscaper was stung but was uninjured and refused treatment.

Seven firefighters were also stung while responding to the call, but all are OK.

The resident was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and is expected to be released Monday, said Koslowski with Drexel Heights.

Greg Williams of Desert Swarm Bee Removal responded to the scene to remove the bees. He told KVOA that there were two massive hives located in the ceiling of the home's porch. He said an estimated 30,000 Africanized bees were involved in the attack.

The victim's identity is still unknown.

