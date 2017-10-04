Anheuser-Busch has no plans to end NFL sponsorship despite controversy

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St. Louis (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Anheuser-Busch created a hotline for customers to leave feedback regarding its sponsorship with the NFL.

This comes as many NFL players, coaches and owners respond to controversial comments from President Trump regarding kneeling during the national anthem.

If you call 800-342-5283, a recording says, “If you are calling with questions or comments about Anheuser-Busch’s sponsorship of the NFL, press one.”

If you press one, you get this message, “At Anheuser-Busch, we have a long heritage of supporting the nation’s armed forces, veterans and military dependents. The national anthem is a point of pride for our company and for the 1,100 veterans that we employ. Please feel free to share your feedback after the tone.”

A spokesperson for AB told 5 On Your Side it has no plans to end its NFL sponsorship.

“We have many long-term sports partnerships, including our NFL sponsorship, and while we may not agree on everything, we still believe in the power of sport to bring people together and overcome their differences. We have no plans to end our NFL sponsorship.”

