AMBER Alert issued for missing Boise girls after pickup found torched

BOISE -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young Boise girls after the burned shell of their father's pickup was found in Nevada.

Boise Police say 7-year-old Madison Ann Dundon and 6-year-old Jaylynn Dawn Dundon were last seen May 10 at 10 a.m. when their father, 29-year-old Joshua Dundon, picked them up from school. Family members called police Friday after becoming concerned that no one could get in touch with Joshua.

Police say they originally received "third-hand information" suggesting the three had gone camping.

The AMBER Alert was issued at 1:28 p.m. Monday. According to Boise Police, Joshua Dundon's pickup truck was found burned in a rural part of Eureka County, Nevada Thursday.

It was not until Monday morning that authorities were able to dismantle the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and found a partial VIN number tying it to the missing children.

Multiple sets of footprints were found in the area, but police have not said whether any of the prints belonged to the missing girls.

Joshua Dundon may be armed, police say. Investigators say he may have taken a small dirt bike or motorcycle with him in his pickup. That motorcycle has not been found.

The group may also be traveling with a yellow pitbull dog, police say.

According to the AMBER Alert, Madison and Jaylynn Dundon are believed to be in danger.

Madison is described as about 4 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her sister is about 3'6" with brown hair and eyes, and a scar above her left eye. Both girls' ears are pierced.

The AMBER Alert lists the girls as "abducted.

Joshua Dundon has joint custody of the girls. According to Ada County court records, he has a scheduling conference in a child support and custody case set for June 20.

Madison, Jaylynn and their father disappeared five days after a family intake screening was ordered in the case.

Court records show Joshua Dundon has a handful of misdemeanor convictions in Idaho spanning the last decade, but no felonies or crimes of violence.

He is listed as about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. A photo released by Boise Police shows him with short brown hair, blue eyes and facial hair. Both his ears are pierced.

Anyone who spots Joshua Dundon or his daughters is urged to call 911, the Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Eureka County Dispatch at 775-237-5330. Non-emergency tips can also be called into the tip line at 208-373-5411.

