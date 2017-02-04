50th anniversary celebration at Phoenix Open

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cause of death released in Queen Creek fire
-
Teachers' union called 'crybabies'
-
Arizona lake hit highest levels in years
-
Arizona's most wanted: hunt for Jason Derek Brown
-
Pricey private jets landing for Phoenix open
-
Peeping toms high-tech with covert cameras
-
Teens in jeopardy: Dangerous trends
-
WGH Train show this weekend in Phoenix
-
PGA golfer arrested for DUI in Scottsdale
-
TRIAL FOR DOCTOR ACCUSED OF HARMING PATIENTS
More Stories
-
Car passengers would have to carry ID under new billFeb. 4, 2017, 7:44 p.m.
-
Former Cardinals QB Kurt Warner headed to NFL Hall of FameFeb. 4, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
Why Arizona Coyotes arena deal died and what's nextFeb. 4, 2017, 2:12 p.m.