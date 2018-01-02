12 News viewers capture incredible images of supermoon

A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)

2018 started off with some beautiful views of the first supermoon of the new year.

Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon's perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. During that time, the moon will appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon.

NASA says this will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2018. It's also a Wolf Moon, because it's the first new moon of the year, and named after the howling of wolves.

We recently just saw a supermoon in our Arizona sky on Dec. 3.

2018's second and last supermoon will happen at the end of the month, on January 31, and it will be extra special because it will also feature a lunar eclipse. According to timeanddate.com, that eclipse will be visible in Phoenix early that morning.

It will be visible from eastern Asia -- across the Pacific -- to western North America. During the eclipse, the moon will slowly lose it's brightness and take on a reddish color.

Here are some incredible photos taken by our 12 News viewers of the recent supermoon.

