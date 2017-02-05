Legislator's quest for school choices faces questions
Arizona parents are demanding a universal voucher program that lets them spend tax dollars at private or parochial schools, according to a Republican state senator sponsoring a bill to do that. But a poll last fall doesn't back that up.
KPNX 3:58 PM. MST February 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New bill would require passengers to have I.D.
-
Eat at your own risk: the dirty list
-
Teachers' union called 'crybabies'
-
The loudest hole in golf
-
Fatal motorcycle crash on Cave Creek Road
-
Teens in jeopardy: Dangerous trends
-
Arizona lake hit highest levels in years
-
Military surprise homecoming at Suns game
-
Doomsday Clock ticking down
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
More Stories
-
Top 11 Super Bowl halftime performances of all timeFeb. 5, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
-
Car passengers would have to carry ID under new billFeb. 4, 2017, 7:44 p.m.
-
Super Bowl history suggests Patriots have edge over FalconsFeb. 5, 2017, 1:14 p.m.