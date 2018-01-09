Landlord, neighbors complain about new Paradise Valley tenants – alpacas

Landlord Michael Sparkman said when Dawn Callaway, the tenant responsible for the alpacas, signed the lease she was only approved for one animal, a cat and definitely not alpacas. Photo: 12 News

A Paradise Valley landlord is dealing with some unwanted tenants in the form of more than 50 alpacas.

And even though the alpacas are in violation of town zoning codes, they are staying put.

More than a dozen people who live in the homes surrounding the property showed up to court Tuesday morning hoping the person who’s plopped the alpacas next to their homes would have to answer to a judge.

“You’ve got a burnt out house with construction fencing around it 50 to 60 alpacas in the backyard,” neighbor Robert Backi said.

Landlord Michael Sparkman said tenant Dawn Callaway is housing about 50 alpacas in a lot where a fire he claims she started occurred. Photo: 12 News

“Now the neighborhood has quite an infestation of flies,” Backi said.

Landlord Michael Sparkman said when Dawn Callaway, the tenant responsible for the alpacas, signed the lease she was only approved for one animal, a cat and definitely not alpacas.

Sparkman tried evicting Callaway but says his hands are now tied legally because of a civil dispute surrounding a fire he claims the tenant caused back in 2015.

“I contacted the (Town) of Paradise Valley to see if they couldn’t have them removed. I was told it was in their rights at the time. Since then, I understand they have turned it into a farm,” Sparkman said.

In August, the Town of Paradise Valley let Callaway know that the property was zoned for a single family home, not livestock and issued two citations.

A large group of neighbors showed up to the court hearing hoping for a solution Tuesday morning, but the judge decided to give Callaway more time, pushing her arraignment back to Feb. 22.

So the alpacas don’t have to pack up-- just yet.

© 2018 KPNX-TV