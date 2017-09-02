KU professor wears bulletproof vest as campus-carry laws are in effect

LAWRENCE, KN - This year whenever Kevin Willmott is teaching, he will be wearing a bulletproof vest.

The film and media professor at the University of Kansas says it's a way to "protest" a Kansas law that now allows students and others to carry concealed handguns on campuses without a permit and without training.

"The vest is this reminder that yeah there could be a gun in your presence here, and it's a bad thing. It's to give people discomfort," Willmott says.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Kansas is one of ten states that have provisions allowing the carrying of concealed weapons on postsecondary campuses.

