Korean Fried Chicken Tacos

INGREDIENTS

For Gochujang:

1" piece of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced thin

4 cloves of garlic

2oz soy sauce

2oz gochujang (buy at Asian market)

1 TBL water

1 TBL Sesame oil

1 TBL Honey

For Chicken:

4 each boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut 1" strips

2 tsp sesame oil

4oz soy sauce

1/2 cup flour

2 tsp cornstarch

1/2 cup water, more if needed

Sliced fresh radish

Sliced fresh or pickled jalapeños

Sprigs of cilantro for garnish

flour tortillas

DIRECTIONS

To make gochujang:

1. In a blender, puree ginger, garlic, soy sauce, gochujang, water, sesame oil and honey, puree on slow working up to high, and blend until smooth. Set aside.

To make the chicken:

1. In a non-reactive bowl, add sesame, soy, stir well. Add the chicken strips, and let marinate for 4 hours. Remove from marinade and drain on a rack or on paper towels.

2. In another bowl, whisk the flour, cornstarch and water. Should be a thin, smooth slurry.

3. Dredge chicken strips in the slurry, and gently lay into a 250 deg pot of oil, be careful that they don't stick together, about 2.5-3 minutes. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.

4. When ready to serve, heat oil to 375 deg, return chicken to fryer, and fry until golden brown and crispy, about 90 seconds, place into a small bowl and toss with the gochujang sauce. Place on warm flour tortillas with lettuce, or cabbage, top with jalapeños, radish and cilantro.

Serves four! Enjoy!

© 2017 KPNX-TV