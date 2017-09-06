Kindergartner's first day of school outfit is a dress made in 1950

Courtesy: Jenny Hirt

Crayons? Check. Pencils? Check. Great great grandma's dress? Check.

These are some of the items on one Durango kindergartner's school supply list.

Caroline Hirt finally got the chance to wear a special family tradition on her first day of kindergarten on August 28 at the Juniper school.

The dress was handmade in 1950 by Caroline's great great grandmother. Since then, the dress has been worn by 18 different women in at least seven states.

The most recent person to wear the "kindergarten" dress was Caroline's older sister, Ally. Ally wore it last year on her first day of school.

Caroline and Ally's mom wore the dress back in 1981.

The family is keeping track of the years the dress has been worn: 1950, 1952, 1960, 1969, 1981, 1991, 1995, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016, and now 2017.

The dress is now on its way to Oregon, where Caroline's cousin Sylvie will wear it for her first day of kindergarten.

