Kids support fast food worker after racism

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arizona lake hit highest levels in years
-
Arizona's most wanted: hunt for Jason Derek Brown
-
Pricey private jets landing for Phoenix open
-
Peeping toms high-tech with covert cameras
-
PGA golfer arrested for DUI in Scottsdale
-
Vanessa Hudgens on NBC's 'Powerless'
-
Cause of death released in Queen Creek fire
-
March for peace in Tempe on Friday
-
WGH Train show this weekend in Phoenix
-
Teachers' union called 'crybabies'
More Stories
-
Teens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finstaFeb. 3, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
-
Uber buying plane fare for drivers stranded by Trump banFeb. 4, 2017, 10:25 a.m.
-
Federal judge grants restraining order against…Feb. 4, 2017, 7:33 a.m.