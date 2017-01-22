Close Kamiyah Mobley returns to First Coast Julia Jenae reports. 1/21/2016 WTLV 7:36 AM. MST January 22, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Women's march becomes international movement Helicopter rescues woman trapped on top of car in flooded wash Yetanotherstormcomingsoon Arizona's Most Wanted: Ruben Perez Rivera Arizonans protest at the state capitol More Stories Trump makes it official: He will renegotiate NAFTA Jan 22, 2017, 7:47 a.m. Thousands show solidarity with the Women's March in Phoenix Jan 21, 2017, 5:02 p.m. Here comes storm number 3 Feb 19, 2016, 6:07 a.m.