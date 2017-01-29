Israelis protest against Trump's refugee ban

ISRAEL - A group of protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv Sunday to voice their opposition to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump barring refugees entry to the United States.

The demonstrators held banners and chanted slogans in support of refugees and sang the U.S. national anthem.

The protest was also against anti-refugee policies in Israel that the demonstrators blame on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump's travel ban, barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entry into the U.S., has sparked protests around the nation and across the world over the past couple of days.

"We're standing here as Jews, as human beings, as citizens of Israel, citizens of the United States, saying that we won't stand for policies that incite hate and don't give basic rights to people that are fleeing to us for better lives. We of all people should know better not to turn our backs on refugees. Trump's new policies are very similar, not even as bad as policies that Bibi (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) has been enacting for years against refugees, against asylum seekers, and we're standing together to say 'no more, never again'," expressed Elliot Glassenberg, protest organizer.

