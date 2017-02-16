Islamic State suicide bombing on Pakistan shrine kills 75

A Pakistani soldier stands guard on a blood-stained floor of the shrine of Sufi Saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, after a bomb explosion February 16, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) - The death toll from an Islamic State suicide bombing at a famous shrine in Pakistan has climbed to 75, with another 200 people wounded.

Fazal Palejo, a senior health official in Sindh province, provided the death toll. Three security officials confirmed the toll, saying the dead included 20 women and nine children.

Senior police officer Rashad Hayat told local journalists that the dead and wounded were transported to nearby hospitals.

The security officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

They say the suicide bomber walked through a gold plated door and entered the main hall of the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar before setting off his payload amid a gathering of worshippers.

Hundreds of devotees were worshipping at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalabdar, named after the famous Sufi saint buried there, when the attack took place.

The military dispatched troops to contribute to the relief effort.

