Is your infant's formula safe?

Container of baby formula. (Photo: NBC)

PHOENIX - Authorities in Tucson have arrested 30-year-old Jennifer LaPlante after she allegedly tampered with powdered baby formula, filled containers up with flour and then resealed the packages and returned them to the grocery store.

At least one child is believed to have become sick from the formula that investigators say is a mixture of flour and possibly other unknown ingredients. The child was taken to hospital and is expected to be okay.

Dr. Frank Lovecchio is the co-director of the Poison and Drug Information Center at Banner Health and shared some tips to follow when purchasing baby formula.

Always inspect the packaging: Pay close attention to all seals and make sure the products appear to be appropriately sealed. If anything looks suspicious, do not use it and take it back to the store.

Use your senses: Does the product have an odd odor or an unusual consistency? If the answer is yes, do not use it and return it to the store.

Purchasing from a secondary market is not encouraged: Purchasing formula from places like Craigslist may save money, but could prove potentially dangerous. Dr. Lovecchio suggests requesting samples of formula from companies or signing up for assistance programs if formula is proving too costly.

